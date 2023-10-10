逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

我国先进天基太阳观测站完成一年科学观测

By加布里埃尔博塔

10月 2023日，XNUMX
我国先进天基太阳观测站完成一年科学观测

China’s first comprehensive solar probe, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), has successfully completed one year of scientific observation. The probe, also known as Kuafu-1, has been in orbit for 365 days since its launch on October 9, 2022.

The ASO-S is designed to monitor solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and the sun’s magnetic field simultaneously. It was delivered to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on September 25 after completing in-orbit tests.

During its operation, the probe has completed a total of 5,294 orbits around Earth and received more than 500 observation plans. Over 120 TB of original data and over 100 TB of advanced data products have been produced. Additionally, more than 2 TB of scientific data have been downloaded since April 12, 2023.

To receive data from the probe, three ground stations located in the cities of Sanya, Kashgar, and Beijing have been utilized. These stations transmit the data to a powerful computer mounted at the Purple Mountain Observatory for decoding.

The ASO-S is set to cover the peak of the solar cycle from 2024 to 2025, which typically lasts for 11 years. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the sun’s activity and improve our understanding of solar phenomena.

This milestone achievement reaffirms China’s commitment to space exploration and scientific research. The ASO-S will continue to contribute valuable data to the field of solar physics, enabling scientists to deepen their knowledge of the sun and its effects on Earth.

来源：
– Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

天象状况报告

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

加州理工学院物理学家发现磁束缚激子

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

宇航员在类似月球条件下训练的怪异新照片

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

天象状况报告

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

加州理工学院物理学家发现磁束缚激子

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

宇航员在类似月球条件下训练的怪异新照片

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

伽马射线研究揭示脉冲星作为粒子加速器

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论