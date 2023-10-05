逸耘居

科学

随着国际空间站接近使用寿命，中国计划将空间站扩展到六个模块

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
China is set to expand its space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace, to six modules from three in the coming years. This expansion aims to provide an alternative platform for near-Earth missions to astronauts from other nations as the Nasa-led International Space Station (ISS) nears the end of its operational lifespan. The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a unit of China’s main space contractor, announced at the International Astronautical Congress that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will be more than 15 years, surpassing the previously announced 10 years.

Currently, Tiangong can accommodate up to three astronauts at an orbital altitude of up to 450 km (280 miles). After the expansion, the space station will have a total mass of 180 metric tons, still only 40% of the mass of the ISS, which can hold a crew of seven astronauts. However, the ISS is expected to be decommissioned after 2030, coinciding with China’s goal of becoming “a major space power”.

China’s aspirations for space diplomacy hit a setback when the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that it did not have the necessary budget or political clearance to participate in Tiangong. This decision shelved a years-long plan for a visit by European astronauts. Nonetheless, the Chinese space station has become a symbol of China’s growing influence and confidence in its space endeavors. It is seen as a challenger to the United States in the domain after being isolated from the ISS due to US laws banning collaboration with China’s space programs.

Russia, another participant in the ISS, also has plans for space diplomacy. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, expressed its intention to construct a space station with six modules that could accommodate up to four cosmonauts. This station may involve participation from the Brics group countries – Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

Overall, the expansion of China’s space station and Russia’s proposed station indicate a shifting landscape of international space cooperation and competition. As the ISS approaches the end of its operational life, these stations may provide new opportunities for collaboration in space exploration.

来源：
– China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)
– Global Times (nationalist Chinese tabloid)
– 欧洲航天局 (ESA)
– Roscosmos (Russian space agency)

