逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

中国计划扩建空间站以与国际空间站竞争

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

5月 2023日，XNUMX
中国计划扩建空间站以与国际空间站竞争

China is set to double the size of its space station, Tiangong, in an effort to rival the NASA-led International Space Station (ISS) and attract other nations away from it. The expansion will involve increasing the number of modules from three to six, providing an alternative platform for near-Earth missions. According to the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will exceed 15 years.

Tiangong has been fully operational since late 2022, accommodating a maximum of three astronauts at an orbital altitude of up to 450km (280 miles). Despite the expansion, the 180-metric-ton Tiangong will still be only 40% of the mass of the ISS, which can hold a crew of seven astronauts. However, the ISS, expected to be decommissioned after 2030, coincides with China’s plan to become a “major space power.”

China’s aspirations for space diplomacy did hit a hurdle when the European Space Agency (ESA) announced it would not have the necessary budget or political approval to participate in Tiangong. Although several countries had expressed interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese station, the ESA’s decision highlighted the limitations of China’s ambitions.

Nevertheless, Tiangong represents China’s growing influence and confidence in its space endeavors. It has become a symbol of the country’s space capabilities and a rival to the United States in the domain. However, due to US laws, Tiangong is prohibited from collaborating with NASA directly or indirectly.

Meanwhile, Russia, another participant in the ISS, is also seeking space diplomacy opportunities. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to build a space station consisting of six modules that can accommodate up to four cosmonauts. Moscow has suggested that its partners in the BRICS group, namely Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, could contribute to the construction of the station.

In conclusion, China’s expansion of its Tiangong space station showcases its determination to become a major player in space exploration. By offering an alternative to the ISS, China aims to attract international collaboration and pave the way for its ambitions to dominate the space domain.

来源：
– Source 1: [Add source name and URL]
– Source 2: [Add source name and URL]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论