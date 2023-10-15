逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

一条古老的项链揭示了新石器时代文化的社会复杂性

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

15月 2023日，XNUMX
一条古老的项链揭示了新石器时代文化的社会复杂性

A recent study published in the journal PLOS ONE uncovers new insights into the social dynamics of Neolithic culture through the analysis of an ornate necklace discovered in a child’s grave in ancient Jordan. The research, conducted by Hala Alarashi and her colleagues from the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas in Spain and the Université Côte d’Azur in France, sheds light on the importance of body adornments and their role in conveying cultural values and personal identities.

The necklace, found at the Neolithic village of Ba’ja in Jordan, dates back to between 7400 and 6800 BCE. It consists of over 2,500 colorful stones and shells, two exceptional amber beads (the oldest known in the Levant), a large stone pendant, and a delicately engraved mother-of-pearl ring. Through careful analysis of the composition, craftsmanship, and spatial layout of these items, the researchers determined that they once formed a single multi-row necklace.

The making of this necklace involved meticulous work and the import of exotic materials from other regions. Its discovery provides valuable insights into the funerary practices of individuals with high social status during the Neolithic period. The necklace also reveals the complex social dynamics within the community of Ba’ja, involving artisans, traders, and high-status authorities who would commission such elaborate pieces.

The physical reconstruction of the necklace has now been displayed in the Petra Museum in Southern Jordan. This remarkable artifact serves as a testament to the cultural significance of body adornments and the intricate societal dynamics of the Neolithic period. Further research into this ancient culture is necessary to fully understand the complexities revealed by the study.

来源：
– “Threads of memory: Reviving the ornament of a dead child at the Neolithic village of Ba`ja (Jordan)” by Hala Alarashi et al., PLOS ONE
– Image credit: Alarashi et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论