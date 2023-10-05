逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新技术追踪细胞中的离子流

By曼波布雷西亚

5月 2023日，XNUMX
新技术追踪细胞中的离子流

Scientists at the University of Chicago have developed a new technique to track the flow of ions inside the organelles of cells. This breakthrough provides insights into the inner workings of cells and reveals evidence that organelles do regulate ions, settling a previously debated biological question. By using tiny DNA devices that are biologically compatible and nontoxic, the researchers were able to measure ion concentrations inside specific organelles. The devices were designed to react with nearby ions, causing them to light up, which can be observed under a microscope. This allows scientists to quantify ion levels by measuring the brightness of the sensor. The study focused on two different ions—potassium and sodium—within different organelles.

Tracking potassium levels in recycling endosomes, a type of organelle involved in sorting and moving ion channels, demonstrated that ion channels are indeed active in organelles. This suggests a potential role for ion channels in diseases such as Parkinson’s. This new technique provides a way to investigate and understand the role of ions inside organelles, which has not been well explored previously. The findings have the potential to improve our understanding of cellular functions and could lead to new treatments for diseases and disorders.

来源：
– Nature Biotechnology (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01928-z

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究表明，金·卡戴珊和其他名人使用类似猫的声音风格

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

5月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天龙座流星雨和猎户座流星雨：十月的天赐盛宴

5月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

脉冲星检测到发射有史以来最大的爆发

5月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论