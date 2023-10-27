逸耘居

科学

为什么在月球表面寻找水对于 JAXA 和 ISRO 等航天机构至关重要？

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

27月 2023日，XNUMX
New Article Title: Exploring the Importance of Water Discovery on the Moon’s Surface

The collaboration between JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in the LUPEX mission, also known as Chandrayaan-4, aims to delve into the mysteries of the lunar south pole region. With a lander and rover at their disposal, these agencies hope to make groundbreaking discoveries about the Moon’s surface.

One primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to navigate a robust rover across the lunar surface and successfully endure the freezing lunar nights. However, the most critical mission goal lies in the search for water. Unearthing water molecules or ice on the lunar surface can have far-reaching implications for future space exploration.

The presence of water on the Moon is significant for multiple reasons. It could potentially serve as a sustainable resource for sustaining human missions, space habitats, and fuel production. Water can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, which can then be used as propellant for spacecraft. This local resource would reduce the cost and reliance on Earth for essential supplies.

Moreover, understanding the distribution and characteristics of lunar water will provide valuable insights into the Moon’s formation and evolution. It could shed light on the origin of water in our solar system and its prevalence in other celestial bodies.

常见问题解答：

Q: What is the LUPEX mission?
A: The LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission, also known as Chandrayaan-4, is a collaborative effort between JAXA and ISRO to study the lunar south pole region using a lander and rover.

Q: Why is finding water on the Moon’s surface important?
A: Discovering water on the Moon’s surface has significant implications for future space exploration, such as sustaining human missions, fuel production, and understanding the Moon’s formation and evolution.

Q: How can water on the Moon be used for space exploration?
A: Water on the Moon can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, which can serve as propellant for spacecraft, reducing reliance on Earth for supplies.

