逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Chandrayaan-4 任务：ISRO 的下一次登月努力

By罗伯特·安德鲁

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Chandrayaan-4 任务：ISRO 的下一次登月努力

The Chandrayaan-4 mission has come into focus as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wraps up its Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the chances of the Chandrayaan-4 mission happening are low, all attention has shifted towards this new lunar expedition. Officially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex), this venture aims to explore the lunar poles.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission gained traction after ISRO encountered setbacks with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. As they are likely nonfunctional, the revival of the Chandrayaan-4 mission would be miraculous. Nevertheless, ISRO is determined to press forward with new lunar exploration.

In 2017, ISRO collaborated with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), signing an agreement to advance lunar missions. This partnership paved the way for joint efforts in exploring the Moon’s mysteries. The Chandrayaan-4 mission is one of the outcomes of this collaboration, demonstrating the shared vision of both organizations.

The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Chandrayaan-4) aims to uncover valuable information about the lunar poles. These regions hold significant scientific importance, as they may contain resources such as water ice and may serve as potential sites for future human colonization efforts.

Although specific details about the Chandrayaan-4 mission are yet to be revealed, it is expected to build upon the knowledge gained from previous missions. ISRO’s dedication to space exploration and its collaboration with JAXA will undoubtedly contribute to a successful lunar expedition.

In conclusion, while the chances of reviving the Chandrayaan-4 mission remain slim, it has become the focal point for ISRO as they conclude the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With the Lupex mission on the horizon, ISRO’s partnership with JAXA signals a bright future for lunar exploration, unlocking the secrets of the Moon and its potential for future human ventures.

来源：
– 印度空间研究组织

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论