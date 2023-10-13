逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Exciting Discovery of Sulphur on the Moon by Chandrayaan-3 Mission

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Exciting Discovery of Sulphur on the Moon by Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Scientists were thrilled by a surprising discovery made by India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon. Apart from the mysterious moonquakes and overheating phenomena, the mission revealed the presence of sulphur deposits on the lunar surface. While scientists knew about the existence of sulphur on the Moon, they believed it to be in very small quantities. However, this finding challenges that assumption.

Pictures of the Moon clearly show patches of dark and white areas. The dark patches are composed of volcanic rock, which contains higher amounts of sulphur compared to the white “highlands” material. This volcanic activity melts sulphur-rich rocks beneath the lunar surface, and the magma later cools and forms these dark spots.

During this process, some of the sulphur escapes into the Moon’s thin atmosphere and eventually condenses as solid rock on the surface, particularly at the lunar poles due to the freezing temperatures. The presence of sulphur near the landing site was detected by the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and LIBS instruments on Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover. Initial data suggest that the sulphur levels may be surprisingly higher here than in the volcanic rock near the lunar equator.

The discovery of sulphur is significant because it presents new possibilities for Moon exploration and habitation. Sulphur could be used to create water-less concrete for building lunar bases, manufacture sulphur-based solar cells, batteries, and even fertilizers for potential future farming operations. By utilizing sulphur resources, the limited water brought from Earth can be conserved for essential needs such as drinking water, breathable oxygen, and rocket fuel.

The findings from Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, despite their current sleep mode, hold immense value for future lunar missions. This breakthrough is a testament to the achievements of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and will greatly contribute to the success of future space exploration endeavors.

来源：
– “Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander on the lunar surface captured by rover Pragyan” – ISRO
– Expert input from Jeffrey Gillis-Davis, planetary scientist

(Note: The original article was adapted and rewritten to reflect the main points without using HTML tags, images, and direct quotes. The content is up to 250 words.)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

罕见的“火环”日食令美洲观众欣喜不已

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

2023 年壮观的日食揭开了罕见的“火环”的面纱

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

深蓝色大海的颜色变化

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

罕见的“火环”日食令美洲观众欣喜不已

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

2023 年壮观的日食揭开了罕见的“火环”的面纱

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

深蓝色大海的颜色变化

14月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

毅力号火星车即将探索火星碳酸盐岩单元

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论