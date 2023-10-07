逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

ISRO主席暗示有可能与月船3号的着陆器和漫游车重新建立联系

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7月 2023日，XNUMX
ISRO主席暗示有可能与月船3号的着陆器和漫游车重新建立联系

The former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), A S Kiran Kumar, stated that there is no hope of waking up the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover. However, the present chairman, S Somnath, pointed out that while there is a possibility, there is no certainty of re-establishing contact.

Kumar ruled out the possibility of reviving the moon lander and rover, stating that if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. He made these comments after being awarded the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar by the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation.

On the other hand, Somnath mentioned that India’s third lunar mission had achieved its objective in 14 days before entering sleep mode. He explained that one day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. While he acknowledged the possibility of re-establishing contact, he emphasized that there is no certainty.

During his speech at the Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Somnath discussed the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, particularly the soft landing. He also highlighted the factors that contribute to the passion and dedication of ISRO, including the autonomy granted to the organization and the effective organizational structure that incorporates the insights of scientists.

Somnath advised students to focus on a specific field of study and gain deep knowledge in that area, rather than attempting to gain knowledge in all fields of science. He emphasized the importance of a good reading habit and a commitment to society. He also called for reforms in the field of education, suggesting that higher education in science should be reserved for those who are genuinely passionate and qualified.

The Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar, awarded to Somnath, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The event featured virtual participation from G Madhavan Nair, a former ISRO chairman, along with other dignitaries.

来源：
– PTI
– 印度空间研究组织（ISRO）
– Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

发光快蓝光瞬变之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

火星独特的日落：酷蓝色的惊艳

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家发现地下污染流入大堡礁

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

发光快蓝光瞬变之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

火星独特的日落：酷蓝色的惊艳

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家发现地下污染流入大堡礁

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论