逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

月船三号前往月球南极的任务未能再次醒来

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
月船三号前往月球南极的任务未能再次醒来

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aimed to explore the Moon’s south pole, has encountered another setback. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, did not wake up during the lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. The mission had successfully landed near the Moon’s South pole on August 23.

After the sunlight started receding from the lunar surface on September 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had hoped to revive the lander and rover with the arrival of a new dawn. The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the lander on September 4, with its batteries fully charged and the receiver kept on. The solar panels were oriented to receive sunlight during the next sunrise expected on September 22. However, despite several attempts, the rover and lander remained dormant.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath explained that the space agency would wait until the last Earth day for the lander and rover to wake up, hoping to have the opportunity to repeat some experiments on the lunar surface. However, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover failed to respond.

It is speculated that the extreme temperatures on the Moon may have affected the batteries of the Pragyan rover. The Moon’s poles can drop to temperatures as low as -253 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the absence of sunlight rendered the solar panels useless. Unlike other moon missions, the rover and lander were not equipped with heaters.

While ISRO has not given up all hope, the chances of reviving Chandrayaan-3 are slim. If the Pragyan and Vikram duo do not wake up, they will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassadors. They were not designed to return to Earth.

Sources: The Times of India, Space.com

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

慕尼黑 Biohof 采摘月苹果

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

人工智能在支持宇航员心理健康方面的作用

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

美国宇航局将提供对富含金属小行星的普赛克任务的报道

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

慕尼黑 Biohof 采摘月苹果

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

人工智能在支持宇航员心理健康方面的作用

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局将提供对富含金属小行星的普赛克任务的报道

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

跨学科研究阐明粒子分裂过程

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论