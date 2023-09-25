逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

对月球成分的新见解：Chandrayaan-3 发现硫浓度升高

By罗伯特·安德鲁

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
对月球成分的新见解：Chandrayaan-3 发现硫浓度升高

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has touched down near the south pole of the Moon, providing exciting new data and insights into the lunar surface. The lander’s rover, Pragyan, has detected the presence of sulfur in the lunar soil, which was unexpected given that sulfur is typically found in low concentrations in lunar rocks and soils.

The discovery of elevated sulfur concentration raises interesting possibilities for future lunar exploration. Sulfur could be a valuable resource for astronauts, as it could provide a means for living off the land. For instance, sulfur-based concrete could be used for construction, with the advantage of hardening within hours and being more wear-resistant. Sulfur could also be utilized for the development of solar cells, batteries, and fertilizer.

The measurement of sulfur also offers insights into the geologic system of the Moon. The composition of highland soils at the lunar poles could be fundamentally different from those at the equatorial regions due to varying environmental conditions. Additionally, the presence of sulfur in polar regions suggests the existence of an exceedingly thin lunar atmosphere and unique surface temperature conditions that allow sulfur to collect in solid form.

While the initial results are promising, further analysis and calibration of the data are necessary to confirm the exact amount of sulfur present. The Indian Space Research Organization is currently processing the data, and scientists are eagerly awaiting further measurements from Pragyan.

This landmark mission by Chandrayaan-3 not only enhances our understanding of the Moon’s composition but also enables us to ask new questions about its formation and evolution. The exploration of the lunar south pole region, which has not been studied from the surface before, opens up new avenues of scientific research.

来源：
– Study article: [source]
– 图片：[来源]
– Jeffrey Gillis-Davis, Research Professor of Physics, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis – The Conversation article

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

TRAPPIST-1系外行星系统研究取得突破

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

考古学家在赞比亚发现了XNUMX万年前的木结构建筑

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

揭示散装材料中磁性斯格明子的 3D 形状和动力学

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

TRAPPIST-1系外行星系统研究取得突破

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

考古学家在赞比亚发现了XNUMX万年前的木结构建筑

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

揭示散装材料中磁性斯格明子的 3D 形状和动力学

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

用模拟地图一窥银河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论