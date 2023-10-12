逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

传入的太阳风：天空中的影响和极光

By加布里埃尔博塔

12月 2023日，XNUMX
传入的太阳风：天空中的影响和极光

The Sun is about to unleash a solar wind event that will bring both challenges and celestial delights. This solar wind stream consists of a rush of charged particles traveling at a staggering speed of 500 kilometers per second. It is being emitted from a small hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and is expected to reach Earth on October 12th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning about possible radio blackouts during this period. These blackouts, ranked as minor to moderate (R1-R2), might affect communication systems relying on radio signals.

However, amidst these potential disruptions, there is an exciting phenomenon to look forward to. When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it produces a stunning display of lights known as auroras. These vibrant shows occur around the Arctic Circle and are the result of charged particles colliding with gases in our atmosphere.

To better understand and predict solar phenomena like solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds, scientists rely on advanced technology. Solar observatories, both on the ground and in space, provide valuable information about solar activity such as eruptions, flares, and wind patterns. Spacecraft probes like NASA’s Parker Solar Probe get up close to the Sun, gathering crucial data about its outer atmosphere and the origins of solar wind. Additionally, scientists utilize advanced computer models and simulations to predict how solar wind might impact Earth’s magnetic field, enabling them to better forecast space weather.

来源：
– SpaceWeather.com
– 美国国家海洋和大气管理局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论