科学

哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
哺乳动物中发现的荧光：一个令人惊讶的发现

A recent study carried out by researchers from the Western Australian Museum and Curtin University has revealed that fluorescence, a phenomenon where creatures emit light when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, is remarkably prevalent among mammals. The team analyzed 125 mammalian species, both preserved and frozen, from museum collections, and found that every specimen exhibited some degree of fluorescence.

The study uncovered that fluorescence in mammals is not limited to a specific group but is widespread across various species. This includes well-known animals such as domestic cats, polar bears, bats, mountain zebras, wombats, leopards, and even the Tasmanian devil. The sources of fluorescence in these mammals varied, ranging from bones and teeth to fur, feathers, claws, and even the skin. The observed fluorescent colors also spanned a wide range, including red, yellow, green, pink, and blue.

Using a spectrophotometer, the researchers were able to measure the light emitted by each specimen when exposed to UV light. From a scientific perspective, fluorescence occurs when certain chemicals on a mammal’s exterior, such as proteins or carotenoids, absorb light and then re-emit it at longer and lower-energy wavelengths, resulting in glowing colors.

The study noted that lighter-furred mammals displayed more noticeable fluorescence compared to their dark-furred counterparts. Exceptions were observed, such as the dwarf spinner dolphin, which only exhibited fluorescence in its teeth. The researchers found that fluorescence was most common and intense among nocturnal species and those with terrestrial, arboreal, and fossorial habits.

While the prevalence of fluorescence among mammals has been confirmed by this study, its biological significance is still a topic of debate within the scientific community. Some suggest that it may be a by-product of their surface chemistry. The researchers also mentioned that future studies should focus on non-preserved animals in order to gain further insights.

This study sheds new light on the remarkable occurrence of fluorescence in mammals. It highlights the need for continued research to better understand the purpose and function of this phenomenon in different species.

资料来源：未提供。

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

