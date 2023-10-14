逸耘居

最近的恒星形成阻碍了高 z 星系恒星质量的准确测量

By加布里埃尔博塔

14月 2023日，XNUMX
概要：
Analyzing young galaxies in the early universe is challenging because recent star formation can complicate measurements of their stellar masses. Observations with telescopes like the JWST have raised questions about our understanding of high-redshift galaxy populations. This article argues that our analysis may be flawed, as we estimate masses using models based on a galaxy’s entire history, while observations only reflect its current state. This discrepancy introduces uncertainties in derived masses. The article explains the process of building models for high-z galaxies using photometric measurements and spectral energy distribution (SED) fitting. However, accurately reproducing the true spectrum and source population in a galaxy is challenging due to degeneracies between emission lines and absorption features. Additionally, recent star formation can lead to uncertainties in estimating star formation history and derived stellar mass. To test this, the article presents simulations of galaxies with different star formation histories. The results show that fitting codes can produce visually similar results but fail to accurately reproduce the true star formation history, particularly missing earlier star formation. Therefore, recent star formation hampers the accurate measurement of high-z galaxy stellar masses.

定义：
– High-z: High redshift; refers to objects in the early universe with redshift values greater than about 6.
– JWST: James Webb Space Telescope; a large, infrared-optimized space telescope set to launch in 2021.

来源：
– Narayanan, D., Lower, S., Torrey, P., et al. (2022). “Outshining by Recent Star Formation Prevents the Accurate Measurement of High-z Galaxy Stellar Masses.” Submitted to ApJ Letters.
– Robertson, B., Popping, G., Goldstein, T., et al. (2022). “The Assembly of Galaxy Clusters through Cosmic Time.” The Astrophysical Journal, 910(2), 123.

