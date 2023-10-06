逸耘居

研究：15,000年前欧洲人就实行同类相食的丧葬仪式

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study suggests that ancient Europeans, particularly the Magdalenian Upper Palaeolithic people, engaged in cannibalistic practices during funerals as a form of ritual. The study, published in Quaternary Science Reviews, sheds light on the widespread occurrence of cannibalism among this group between 11,000 and 17,000 years ago.

Researchers examined 25 burial sites across various European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Portugal. They discovered evidence of chew marks on human bones, utilization of human skulls as cups, and extraction of bone marrow for sustenance. In some instances, the remains of animals were also found alongside human remains.

The frequency of cannibalistic practices among Magdalenian sites surpasses any other known cases among earlier or later human populations. This suggests that cannibalism was a method employed by these people to dispose of their dead. Contrary to earlier theories, the cannibalism was not solely driven by necessity but held significance as a funerary practice.

According to Dr. Silvia Bello, one of the co-authors of the study, cannibalism during this time period was not merely a survival strategy but rather a deliberate ritualistic act. The findings of this study also help contextualize the discovery of skull cups and human bones at Gough’s Cave.

The study indicates a shift in both genetic ancestry and funerary behavior during the later stages of the Palaeolithic era, suggesting population replacement as Epigravettian groups migrated northwards. This change in funerary practices is believed to be an outcome of demic diffusion, where one population replaces another and brings about shifts in behavior.

Although the authors of the study did not provide immediate comments, their research provides valuable insights into the cultural practices of ancient Europeans.

