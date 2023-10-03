逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

解释宇宙黎明时年轻星系的亮度

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
解释宇宙黎明时年轻星系的亮度

Scientists studying the James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) first images of the universe’s earliest galaxies were surprised to find them appearing too bright, too massive, and too mature for their age. This discovery led to questions regarding the standard model of cosmology. However, new simulations conducted by a team of astrophysicists at Northwestern University now provide an explanation for the brightness of these young galaxies.

Contrary to the initial assumptions, the simulations suggest that these galaxies are not as massive as they initially appeared. Instead, less massive galaxies can emit a similar level of brightness through irregular bursts of star formation. This finding not only resolves the mystery of the deceptive massiveness of young galaxies but also aligns with the standard model of cosmology.

The simulations, which were part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) project, involved modeling the formation of galaxies right after the Big Bang. The team discovered that stars formed in bursts, a concept known as “bursty star formation.” Low-mass galaxies, in particular, were found to have this alternating pattern of star formation.

During a burst of star formation, stars form rapidly, followed by a period of few new star formations for millions of years, and then another burst of star formation. This cycle is driven by the explosion of supernovae, which ejects gas from the system only in low-mass galaxies. In more massive galaxies, stronger gravity prevents the ejection of gas, leading to a steady rate of star formation.

The simulations also revealed that bursty star formation can account for the observed brightness of galaxies at cosmic dawn. The number of bright galaxies predicted by the simulations matches the number observed by the JWST.

These findings shed new light on the early universe and its formation. Prior to the JWST, there was limited knowledge about cosmic dawn, and most of the understanding was based on speculation. The JWST has enabled scientists to gather solid observational evidence and study the physics of this ancient time period.

来源：
– Northwestern University: https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2021/10/explaining-the-brightness-of-young-galaxies-at-cosmic-dawn/
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters: (Need URL)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论