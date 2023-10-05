逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究揭示了年轻星系为何显得如此巨大

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究揭示了年轻星系为何显得如此巨大

A recent study led by physicists at Northwestern University has shed light on why young galaxies appear to be more massive than expected. The study used advanced computer simulations to model galaxy formation shortly after the Big Bang.

Previous observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) had puzzled scientists, as young galaxies appeared too bright, massive, and developed for their age. It was as if these galaxies had grown from infants to adults in a matter of years.

The new simulations conducted by the Northwestern team suggest that these galaxies may actually be smaller than previously thought. The results show that less massive galaxies can still emit bright bursts of star formation, which can make them appear much brighter than their actual mass would suggest.

Lead researcher Guochao Sun explained that the key factor is the ability of a system to produce a sufficient amount of light within a short period of time. This can occur either because the system is massive or because it can generate light rapidly. If star formation occurs in bursts, it can emit flashes of light, leading to the appearance of very bright galaxies.

The study also provides valuable insights into the cosmic dawn, a period that marked the formation of the universe’s first stars and galaxies. Prior to the launch of JWST, little was known about this ancient period. However, the telescope’s observations have significantly expanded our understanding of cosmic dawn.

By using cutting-edge algorithms and astrophysical theory, the researchers were able to model galaxy formation and examine the energy, mass, momentum, and chemical components involved. Their simulations revealed that bursty star formation, where stars form in alternating patterns, could explain the exceptional brightness of galaxies at cosmic dawn.

The findings challenge previous hypotheses and provide a plausible explanation for the deceptive mass of young galaxies. By utilizing computer simulations, the team was able to confirm this without introducing any inconsistencies with our current understanding of the cosmos.

This study marks an important step forward in our understanding of galaxy formation and the early universe. With advancements in observational technology, such as the JWST, scientists have greater capabilities to explore the physical details of ancient galaxies and further unravel the mysteries of cosmic dawn.

来源：
–西北大学
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters (doi: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85a)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

十二名小学生将与国际空间站进行实时连接

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

化石中褐黑色素分子证据的发现为了解古代动物的颜色提供了新的见解

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究发现生姜已存在一千万年

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

十二名小学生将与国际空间站进行实时连接

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

化石中褐黑色素分子证据的发现为了解古代动物的颜色提供了新的见解

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究发现生姜已存在一千万年

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究表明，材料缺陷的传播速度比声波更快

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论