地外制造业的崛起：科技巨头的新领域

Startups and big tech companies are increasingly focused on the concept of off-planet manufacturing, which involves producing goods and conducting research in space. While billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have been the public faces of the new space race, behind the scenes, companies are exploring the possibilities of building computer parts, harvesting stem cells, and producing pharmaceuticals in space.

One of the major advantages of manufacturing in space is the unique conditions it offers. The lack of gravity, low temperatures, and near-perfect vacuum can result in higher-quality products, particularly in industries like pharmaceuticals and technology. For example, crystals grown in zero-gravity environments have been found to be smaller and more uniform, making them ideal for the production of drugs like Merck’s Keytruda.

NASA and other government agencies have been collaborating with commercial partners since 2016 to enable off-Earth manufacturing. The goal is to develop a low-Earth orbit economy that strengthens the US’s leadership in the tech world. However, challenges remain, as demonstrated by the case of Varda Space Industries. The startup’s attempts to create an in-orbit “space drugs factory” were halted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Air Force, who denied their request to return to Earth.

Despite these obstacles, the demand for in-orbit production is expected to increase as more privately owned shuttles enter space. With the International Space Station set to be decommissioned in 2031, NASA plans to rent space on commercial vehicles, saving billions of dollars. As the cost of going to space decreases and more research facilities are established, the opportunities for off-planet factories will expand.

The rise of off-planet manufacturing has the potential to revolutionize various industries. By utilizing space’s unique conditions, companies can develop and produce products of higher quality and explore new scientific possibilities. While challenges remain in terms of regulations and infrastructure, the future of manufacturing in space appears promising.

