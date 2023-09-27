逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科技公司探索太空制造的可能性

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科技公司探索太空制造的可能性

Tech companies are increasingly interested in the potential of manufacturing products in space. Startups and established companies alike are conducting research and experiments to determine if zero-gravity conditions can improve processes such as building computer parts, harvesting stem cells, and producing pharmaceuticals.

NASA has provided a $2 million grant to scientists investigating the production of stem cell and gene therapies in space. Partnerships between defense company Northrop Grumman and startups are also exploring the production of semiconductors in space. Experts predict that by the end of the decade, products will contain elements that were manufactured off of Earth.

The concept of “off-planet manufacturing” offers several advantages. Jeff Bezos has described how heavy manufacturing and air-polluting industries could operate away from Earth. Certain conditions in space, such as the lack of gravity, low temperatures, and near-perfect vacuum, can lead to improved quality in the production of certain ingredients like crystals.

Pharmaceutical companies are particularly interested in the potential of manufacturing drugs in space. Merck works with the International Space Station (ISS) to produce proteins in zero-gravity, and crystals grown for the production of Merck’s oncology drug Keytruda have been found to be smaller and more uniform than those grown on Earth. Bristol Myers Squibb is exploring the use of off-planet resources to enhance drug storage.

NASA has been collaborating with commercial partners since 2016 to enable off-Earth manufacturing. The goal is to develop a “low-earth orbit” (Leo) economy to strengthen the US’s position in the tech industry. However, the transition to manufacturing in space is likely to face challenges.

In July, startup Varda Space Industries launched a capsule into Earth’s orbit with the intention of autonomously growing crystals of the drug ritonavir, used to treat HIV. While progress is being made, there is still much to learn and develop before manufacturing in space becomes a widespread reality.

来源：
– The Guardian article by Alaina Demopoulos: [insert URL]
–美国宇航局
– Merck
– Bristol Myers Squibb

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车创下穿越火星巨石的速度记录

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

萨默兰的植物病理学家致力于治疗葡萄树干病

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

了解 Cookie：它们是什么以及它们如何影响您的在线体验

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车创下穿越火星巨石的速度记录

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

萨默兰的植物病理学家致力于治疗葡萄树干病

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

了解 Cookie：它们是什么以及它们如何影响您的在线体验

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家在赞比亚发现世界上最古老的木结构

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论