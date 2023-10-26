The International Space Station (ISS) encountered a minor setback during a spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub. As they were inspecting a leak on a backup radiator on Russia’s Nauka laboratory module, a bubble of coolant unexpectedly leaked out, prompting concerns about their safety. The cosmonauts were instructed to immediately leave the area, although it was later determined that the coolant did not come into contact with their suits.

To ensure the safety of the cosmonauts and prevent the introduction of contaminants into the ISS environment, the spacewalking duo wiped down their suits and tools before reentering the station. Additionally, the space agency implemented additional filtration measures within the ISS to eliminate any remaining traces of the coolant.

This incident marked the third time a coolant leak has occurred from Russian hardware attached to the ISS. Previous leaks were observed in a Soyuz spacecraft in December 2022 and a Russian Progress 82 freighter in February, both of which were initially attributed to external impacts. However, the recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the integrity of the hardware itself.

Despite the coolant leak, NASA maintains that operations aboard the ISS continue as usual. The delayed spacewalk will be rescheduled, and NASA astronauts are still scheduled to venture outside the station in the near future.

