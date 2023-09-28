逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

修正牛顿动力学：第九行星假说的潜在替代方案

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
修正牛顿动力学：第九行星假说的潜在替代方案

In a recently published article titled “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis,” Associate Professor of Physics Kate Brown and Harsh Mathur of Case Western Reserve University discuss the effect that the Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer solar system if the laws of gravity were governed by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) rather than Newton’s law of gravitation.

MOND proposes that Newton’s law of gravitation holds true until the point at which gravitational acceleration becomes small enough for a different regime of gravitational behavior to take over. Brown and Mathur, who had previously studied MOND’s effect on galactic dynamics, found renewed interest in the theory after astronomers announced in 2016 that a few objects in the outer solar system exhibited orbital anomalies that could potentially be explained by the presence of a ninth planet.

The researchers aimed to determine if the data supporting the Planet Nine hypothesis would rule out MOND. However, they discovered that MOND predicts clustering effects that have been observed by astronomers. They emphasized that the current dataset is too limited to draw reliable conclusions, leaving room for multiple possibilities to be considered.

Brown explained that regardless of the outcome, this research emphasizes the potential for the outer solar system to serve as a laboratory for testing gravity and exploring fundamental problems in physics.

The Astronomical Journal, where the article was published, is a monthly, peer-reviewed open access publication of the American Astronomical Association.

定义：
– Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND): A theory proposing an alternative regime of gravitational behavior when gravitational acceleration becomes sufficiently small.
– Newton’s law of gravitation: A fundamental principle stating that the force of gravity between two objects is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

来源：
– “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” – The Astronomical Journal

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

Expedition 70 宇航员继续在国际空间站上工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

可怕的巨型巨型麦克卢斯基蜘蛛，一种在澳大利亚地区发现的史前活板门蜘蛛

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

NASA 警告称将与小行星 2023 SE4 近距离接触

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

Expedition 70 宇航员继续在国际空间站上工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

可怕的巨型巨型麦克卢斯基蜘蛛，一种在澳大利亚地区发现的史前活板门蜘蛛

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

NASA 警告称将与小行星 2023 SE4 近距离接触

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

白矮星和相对论的开创性工作

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论