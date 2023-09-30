逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

2023 年最后的超级月亮：收获的月亮闪耀着明亮的光芒

By加布里埃尔博塔

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
2023 年最后的超级月亮：收获的月亮闪耀着明亮的光芒

The summer of 2023 has been a treat for full moon fans, with four supermoons in a row. The most recent supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, occurred on September 29th, marking the end of the supermoon season for this year. A supermoon is when the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear 30% brighter and 14% larger in the sky.

The Harvest Moon is so named because it typically occurs in September, coinciding with the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, skywatchers were treated to a series of supermoons starting in July, including a rare Super Blue Moon in August. This has been an especially fortunate year for supermoon lovers, as the next supermoon won’t occur until September 2024.

Photographers around the world took advantage of the added lighting provided by the supermoon and captured some stunning images. Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy used two telescopes to capture a detailed shot of the Full Harvest Moon as it cleared the clouds. In Germany, visitors at the Oktoberfest festival in Munich enjoyed a carousel ride with the full moon in the background. In Texas, Matt Lantz captured a breathtaking view of the Harvest Moon setting behind a mesquite tree. And in Italy, photographer Lorenzo Di Cola assembled 14 different images to create a mosaic showing the moon’s rising in stages.

The Harvest Moon is a beautiful celestial event that not only illuminates the night sky but also offers opportunities for stunning photography. Whether you observe it from a rooftop or by a lake, the supermoon is a sight to behold. Don’t miss the next supermoon in September 2024!

定义：
– Supermoon: When the moon is at or near its perigee, the closest point in its orbit with Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.
– Harvest Moon: The full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, typically in September, marking the start of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere.

来源：
– Space.com（来源文章）

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

盘古大陆终极：未来的超级大陆，给哺乳动物带来灭亡

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局完成了火星上升飞行器的关键风洞测试

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

使用生成式 AI 探索 P 与 NP 问题

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

盘古大陆终极：未来的超级大陆，给哺乳动物带来灭亡

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局完成了火星上升飞行器的关键风洞测试

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用生成式 AI 探索 P 与 NP 问题

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

Shukrayaan-1：印度前往金星的任务揭示其秘密

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论