The Labyrinth of Night: Exploring the Astonishing Valleys of Mars

16月 2023日，XNUMX
The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled a stunning collection of visuals captured by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) that showcase the remarkable Labyrinth of Night on Mars. Spanning over 4,000 kilometers, this astonishing valley is equivalent in size to Italy.

Using footage from eight different orbits around Mars, the ESA created a mesmerizing video that offers a top-down perspective of the Martian landscape. The video highlights the distinctive “graben” – sections of the crust that have subsided relative to their surroundings. Graben forms when a block from the planet’s uppermost layer collapses into faults created by the dynamic forces of the planet’s crust.

These extraordinary valleys, including the Martina Valle Marineris, are believed to be the result of intense volcanism in the Tharsis region of Mars. As volcanic activity causes large portions of the Martian crust to collide and arch upwards, stretched areas become unsustainable for mountain-like formations, leading to collisions. These valleys are located on high plateaus and have a width of approximately 30 kilometers and a depth of six meters.

The Mars Express Mission, which has been in orbit around Mars since 2003, aims to comprehensively map the planet’s surface, study its atmosphere, and explore the interactions between the Martian environment and these geological wonders. The Labyrinth of Night is a testament to the fascinating geological features that Mars has to offer.

来源：
– ESA（欧洲航天局）

