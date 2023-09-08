逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

软机器人利用物理智能在复杂环境中导航

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
软机器人利用物理智能在复杂环境中导航

Summary: Researchers have developed a “brainless” soft robot that can autonomously navigate through complex environments using physical intelligence. Unlike previous models, which could only turn upon encountering obstacles, this robot can turn on its own due to its asymmetrical design. The robot is made of ribbon-like liquid crystal elastomers and is set in motion when placed on a surface hotter than the ambient air. The warmer the surface, the faster it rolls. This unique movement allows the robot to move in arcs, traverse dynamic mazes, and avoid getting stuck between parallel objects.

A team of researchers at North Carolina State University has built upon their previous work on soft robot navigation to create a new robot that can navigate even more complex and dynamic environments. The previous soft robot could navigate simple mazes but could only turn when it encountered an obstacle, leading to the possibility of getting stuck.

The new “brainless” robot doesn’t need any computer or human guidance as it operates through physical intelligence. It is made of ribbon-like liquid crystal elastomers that are set in motion when placed on a surface hotter than ambient air. The portion of the ribbon that touches the surface contracts, inducing a rolling motion. The asymmetrical design of the robot allows it to make turns without coming into contact with an object. It moves in arcs, which enables it to navigate mazes without getting stuck and wiggle its way out between parallel obstacles.

The researchers have demonstrated the robot’s ability to navigate complex mazes, including those with moving walls, and fit through narrow spaces. They tested the robot on both a metal surface and in sand. The development of this robot is a step forward in soft robot design, particularly for applications where they can harvest heat energy from their environment.

The study, titled “Physically Intelligent Autonomous Soft Robotic Maze Escaper,” will be published in the journal Science Advances. The research was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation.

来源：
– North Carolina State University: https://news.ncsu.edu/2021/09/physically-intelligent-soft-robot/
– Science Advances: https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/37/eabe4469

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Takes Major Step Towards Launch

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

The Battle Against Biofilms: Preventing Microbial Growth on the International Space Station

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

SpaceX 将于今晚发射 22 颗星链卫星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

技术

Quordle: A Guide to the Word Guessing Game

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
新闻中心

Splatfest 盛宴：超级巨星之战

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Takes Major Step Towards Launch

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Power of Big Data Analytics

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论