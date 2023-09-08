软机器人利用物理智能在复杂环境中导航

Summary: Researchers have developed a “brainless” soft robot that can autonomously navigate through complex environments using physical intelligence. Unlike previous models, which could only turn upon encountering obstacles, this robot can turn on its own due to its asymmetrical design. The robot is made of ribbon-like liquid crystal elastomers and is set in motion when placed on a surface hotter than the ambient air. The warmer the surface, the faster it rolls. This unique movement allows the robot to move in arcs, traverse dynamic mazes, and avoid getting stuck between parallel objects.

A team of researchers at North Carolina State University has built upon their previous work on soft robot navigation to create a new robot that can navigate even more complex and dynamic environments. The previous soft robot could navigate simple mazes but could only turn when it encountered an obstacle, leading to the possibility of getting stuck.

The new “brainless” robot doesn’t need any computer or human guidance as it operates through physical intelligence. It is made of ribbon-like liquid crystal elastomers that are set in motion when placed on a surface hotter than ambient air. The portion of the ribbon that touches the surface contracts, inducing a rolling motion. The asymmetrical design of the robot allows it to make turns without coming into contact with an object. It moves in arcs, which enables it to navigate mazes without getting stuck and wiggle its way out between parallel obstacles.

The researchers have demonstrated the robot’s ability to navigate complex mazes, including those with moving walls, and fit through narrow spaces. They tested the robot on both a metal surface and in sand. The development of this robot is a step forward in soft robot design, particularly for applications where they can harvest heat energy from their environment.

The study, titled “Physically Intelligent Autonomous Soft Robotic Maze Escaper,” will be published in the journal Science Advances. The research was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation.

来源：

– North Carolina State University: https://news.ncsu.edu/2021/09/physically-intelligent-soft-robot/

– Science Advances: https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/37/eabe4469