科学

By曼波布雷西亚

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
箱形水母的学习能力：了解学习进化的窗口

Researchers have discovered that box jellyfish, known for their complex visual system, also possess the ability to learn. These brainless creatures control their bodies through a distributed network of neurons, and understanding their cognitive abilities could provide insights into the evolution of learning.

Studying learning in box jellies posed a challenge for scientists as they needed to find a behavior that could be trained in the lab. The researchers, led by biologist Anders Garm from the University of Copenhagen, decided to focus on the swift about-face motion that box jellies execute when approaching mangrove roots. The contrast between the dark roots and the pale water can change due to murky conditions, making it difficult for the jellies to gauge the distance to the roots.

To test if the box jellies could learn to recognize and avoid collision with the roots, the researchers created buckets with alternating dark and light stripes representing the roots and water. When the stripes had high contrast, the box jellies never ran into the bucket walls. However, with less contrast, the jellies started colliding. After a few collisions, the box jellies changed their behavior, swimming farther away from the pattern on the walls and increasing the number of times they performed the about-face maneuver.

In further experiments, the researchers removed visual neurons from the box jellyfish and observed them in a dish. The cells were shown striped images while receiving a small electrical pulse to simulate collision. Within minutes, the cells started signaling for the jellyfish to turn around.

Researchers not involved in the study praised the results and considered them a significant advancement in understanding the origins of learning in cnidarians, which include sea anemones, hydras, and jellyfish.

Future studies aim to identify the specific cells responsible for the box jellyfish’s learning abilities and to examine the molecular changes occurring in these cells as they incorporate new information. This research could shed light on whether the capacity to learn is universal among nerve cells, regardless of their presence in a centralized brain structure.

By 曼波布雷西亚

