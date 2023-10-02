逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

The Incredible Learning Abilities of Caribbean Box Jellyfish

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
The Incredible Learning Abilities of Caribbean Box Jellyfish

New research has revealed that Caribbean box jellyfish, despite their small size and lack of a brain, are capable of learning to avoid obstacles by using visual cues. This cognitive ability, known as “associative learning,” has never been observed before in animals with such a primitive nervous system. In comparison to more advanced animals like fruit flies or mice, which have brains, the jellyfish show similar levels of performance.

The Caribbean box jellyfish, also known as Tripedalia cystophora, is known for its ability to navigate through murky water and submerged mangrove roots. This poses risks that could damage their fragile gelatinous bodies, but they can avoid harm thanks to their four visual sensory centers called rhopalia. Each rhopalium contains lens-shaped eyes and around a thousand neurons. In contrast, fruit flies have 200,000 neurons in their brains.

Despite being brainless, the Caribbean box jellyfish exhibits “operant conditioning,” a type of learned behavior that involves predicting and avoiding future problems. Lead author Anders Garm explains that this capacity is more complex than classical conditioning, famously demonstrated by Pavlov’s experiments with dogs. To test the jellyfish’s abilities, the researchers placed them in a tank with glass walls featuring stripes of varying darkness to mimic mangrove roots. The jellyfish quickly learned to navigate through areas where the bars were least visible, avoiding collisions with the walls.

The researchers believe that their findings support the idea that animals with a small number of neurons can still learn. This suggests that learning may be a fundamental property of nerve systems. Cnidarians, the animal group that includes jellyfish, sea anemones, and corals, are a “sister group” to the majority of other animals and even humans. This suggests that a common ancestor could have developed a nervous system capable of associative learning around 500 million years ago.

来源：
– Journal: Current Biology

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局延长新视野号任务以研究太阳对太阳系的影响

3月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

先进冷却技术与 NASA 合作执行 Viper 登月任务

3月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

查尔斯特大学天空故事社区观察之夜

3月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局延长新视野号任务以研究太阳对太阳系的影响

3月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

先进冷却技术与 NASA 合作执行 Viper 登月任务

3月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

查尔斯特大学天空故事社区观察之夜

3月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 NASA 的 Eclipse Explorer 追踪 2023 年壮观的日环食

3月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论