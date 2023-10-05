逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

黑洞可能不像我们想象的那么简单

By罗伯特·安德鲁

5月 2023日，XNUMX
Black holes have always been considered to be relatively simple in terms of their characteristics. The ‘no-hair theorem’ suggests that all the information about a black hole can be summarized by its mass, angular momentum, and charge. However, a recent study by researchers from the University of Southampton, University of Cambridge, and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona challenges this notion.

Typically, the collapse of matter into a black hole results in the loss of all other information about the matter. This leads to the idea that black holes are “bald” and devoid of any distinguishing features, apart from the three mentioned characteristics.

However, the researchers propose that under certain circumstances black holes could become “hairy.” While the no-hair theorem assumes that the space around a black hole is empty, the researchers suggest that if a binary black hole system swallows enough charged material, the black holes themselves could become charged enough to repel each other. This repulsion might balance the attraction, creating a stable equilibrium and resulting in a black hole system with multiple horizons.

From our perspective on Earth, these binary black holes would appear as one, similar to how double yolks can be hidden within eggs in a carton. The researchers also hypothesize that the cosmological constant, potentially related to dark energy, could prevent certain black holes from merging.

This analysis challenges the current understanding of black holes and suggests that they might have more complex properties than previously thought. While the researchers did find limitations in their study, it opens up new possibilities and avenues for further investigation into the nature of black holes.

来源：
南安普敦大学
剑桥大学
Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona
“物理评论快报”

