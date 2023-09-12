逸耘居

新研究表明距离地球最近的黑洞可能距离地球 150 光年

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study has challenged our understanding of the closest black hole to Earth. Previous research indicated that the closest known black hole was located 1,560 light-years away. However, a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society suggests that there might be a black hole as close as 150 light-years from Earth.

The study focused on the Hyades cluster, which is the nearest open cluster of stars to our planet. Using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission, scientists from the University of Padua and the University of Barcelona analyzed the motion and evolution of the stars in the Hyades cluster. Through simulations, they found evidence suggesting the presence of black holes in or near the cluster.

An open cluster is a collection of stars that are loosely held together by their gravitational pull and have shared characteristics, such as age and chemical makeup. The researchers compared the simulation results with the actual positions and velocities of the stars in the Hyades, which were precisely observed by Gaia satellite. The simulations indicated that there are two or three black holes at the center of the cluster or nearby.

If confirmed, these black holes would be the closest candidates to our solar system. This discovery not only sheds light on the distribution of black holes in the galaxy but also provides insights into how they influence the evolution of star clusters and contribute to gravitational wave sources.

Black holes are extremely dense objects formed from the collapse of massive stars. Their gravitational pull is so strong that not even light can escape it. While they cannot be directly observed, their presence is typically inferred by studying their impact on surrounding matter. For example, the destruction of a passing star by a black hole results in detectable x-rays.

The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 has significantly advanced research on black holes. Gravitational waves were first observed from the collision of two black holes located 1.3 billion light-years away, sparking further investigation into these enigmatic celestial bodies.

