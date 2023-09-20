逸耘居

新研究显示超大质量黑洞撕裂周围的吸积盘

By加布里埃尔博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A new study conducted by Northwestern University has revealed that supermassive black holes consume their surrounding accretion disks at a much faster rate than previously believed. The study’s simulations indicate that spinning black holes twist the surrounding space-time, resulting in the tearing apart of the violent whirlpool of gas that encircles and feeds the black hole. This tearing creates inner and outer subdisks, with the black hole consuming the inner ring first. Debris from the outer subdisk then spills into the gap left by the consumed inner ring, and the process repeats. Surprisingly, this cycle takes only a few months, much faster than the hundreds of years previously proposed.

The findings of this study could potentially explain the erratic behavior of celestial objects like quasars, which exhibit sudden brightening and dimming without explanation. Quasars are believed to be fueled by black holes consuming gas from their accretion disks. However, the classical theory of accretion disks does not account for the drastic variations observed in quasars. The simulations conducted by Northwestern’s research team provide a possible explanation for these variations, indicating that the inner regions of the accretion disk may be destroyed and replenished over time.

Previous assumptions about accretion disks incorrectly assumed that they were aligned with the rotation of the black hole. However, the research team’s simulations indicate that the regions surrounding black holes are much more turbulent and messy than previously thought. Using high-resolution simulations on one of the world’s largest supercomputers, the researchers were able to incorporate the necessary physics to construct a more realistic model of black hole accretion disks.

This study sheds new light on the eating habits of supermassive black holes and provides a better understanding of the processes that drive the behavior of celestial objects like quasars. The research was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

来源：

– “Nozzle shocks, disk tearing and streamers drive rapid accretion in 3D GRMHD simulations of warped thin disks” – The Astrophysical Journal

