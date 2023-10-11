逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

迄今为止最大的太阳风暴：古树年轮的教训

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11月 2023日，XNUMX
迄今为止最大的太阳风暴：古树年轮的教训

A team of scientists has discovered evidence of the largest solar superstorm ever recorded, dating back 14,300 years. The researchers studied radiocarbon levels in ancient tree rings, which were preserved in the French Alps. The spike in radiocarbon indicated a massive disturbance in Earth’s upper atmosphere, caused by a powerful solar superstorm that had far-reaching effects.

While solar storms are not uncommon, ones of this magnitude are extremely rare. If a storm of this scale were to strike Earth today, it would cause catastrophic damage to our critical infrastructures, particularly the electric grid and satellites in orbit. This finding emphasizes the importance of understanding and preparing for such events to protect our global communications and energy systems.

The study, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, analyzed partially fossilized trees from the banks of the Drouzet River. Through dendrochronology, the researchers reconstructed a timeline and identified the spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. This method allowed them to gather valuable information about past environmental changes and solar activity.

Radiocarbon is produced in the upper atmosphere through cosmic rays and extreme solar events. The carbon is then absorbed by the biosphere, including trees, and locked in their annual growth rings. The team compared the radiocarbon spike to beryllium levels in ice cores from Greenland, further confirming the existence of a massive solar superstorm.

If the 14,300-year-old solar storm had occurred today, it would have devastated our telecommunications, satellites, and electrical grids. The potential consequences highlight the need to protect our infrastructure from solar activity that occurs millions of kilometers away. Extreme solar storms could permanently damage transformers in electricity grids, leading to widespread and prolonged blackouts.

Scientists have identified nine major solar superstorms, known as Miyake Events, using tree ring and ice core data from the past 15,000 years. The most recent events took place in 993 CE and 774 CE. However, understanding these solar storms remains a challenge, as direct observations are scarce. Scientists are still uncertain about the causes, frequency, and predictability of these powerful events.

The discovery of the 14,300-year-old Miyake Event provides valuable insights into the behavior of our sun. While instrumental measurements of solar activity only date back to the 17th century, studying radiocarbon in tree rings and beryllium in ice cores offers a way to understand the sun’s past behavior more comprehensively.

The famous Carrington Event of 1859, known for causing disruptions such as telegraph machine failures and bright night-time auroras, was not considered a Miyake Event. Its impact is well-documented due to its relatively recent occurrence and the observations made by people at the time.

Understanding our past is crucial for accurately predicting and mitigating the risks associated with extreme solar events. The study of radiocarbon provides valuable insights into Earth’s history, serving as a powerful tool for predicting our future. However, there is still much to learn about the behavior of our sun and the potential dangers it poses to our modern infrastructure.

来源：
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A
– The University of Leeds

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论