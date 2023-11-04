Exploring the Cosmos: The Price of Extraterrestrial Samples

After a remarkable seven-year journey spanning nearly 4 billion miles, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a gentle landing in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023. Its precious payload? A sample collected from the asteroid Bennu.

Scientists are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to study the half a pound of material brought back from the 85 million-ton asteroid. This sample could shed light on the formation of the solar system and potentially reveal whether asteroids like Bennu contain the necessary chemical ingredients for life.

With a budget initially set at $800 million, the mission’s final cost is estimated to be approximately $1.16 billion. While this may seem exorbitant, it pales in comparison to some other incredibly valuable materials known to humankind.

Moon rocks, for example, have been utilized in educational settings, allowing students and enthusiasts to hold a piece of astronomical history. These rocks, collected during the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972, brought back a total of 842 pounds of lunar samples. Adjusted for inflation, the Apollo program’s cost totaled a staggering $257 billion. However, the lunar samples themselves were relatively cost-effective, amounting to $19 million per ounce.

Looking ahead, NASA has plans to return samples from Mars in the early 2030s, aiming to uncover any traces of ancient life on the red planet. The Mars Sample Return mission intends to retrieve 30 sample tubes, weighing a total of one pound. Despite the excitement surrounding this mission, the complexity of the endeavor, involving multiple robots and spacecraft, has pushed the cost to approximately $11 billion. Consequently, the cost per ounce of the Mars samples is estimated at $690 million, significantly higher than that of the Bennu samples.

While these extraterrestrial missions capture headlines and significant resources, it’s worth noting that Earth receives a continuous rain of free samples from the solar system. Every day, around 50 tons of space rocks enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Most burn up before they reach the ground, but those that make it are considered meteorites, many originating from asteroids.

Although recognizing and retrieving meteorites can be challenging, they come in various types and price ranges. Chondrites, the most common type, contain round grains called chondrules that formed billions of years ago. These can be purchased online for as little as $15 per ounce. Iron meteorites, which possess distinct characteristics like a dark crust and internal metallic crystals, can be more expensive at approximately $50 per ounce. Pallasites, a rarer type of stony-iron meteorite laced with the mineral olivine, can fetch prices exceeding $1,000 per ounce.

It is worth noting that certain meteorites originate from the Moon and Mars, providing an even greater allure for collectors. Approximately 600 meteorites have been identified as lunar in origin, with the largest weighing 4 pounds. These lunar specimens sold for about $4,700 per ounce. Mars meteorites, on the other hand, are rarer still, with only around 175 confirmed cases. The cost of owning a piece of Mars can reach around $11,000 per ounce.

As captivating as these samples may be, their “free” nature does present limitations. The exact origins of Moon and Mars meteorites cannot be determined, reducing their scientific value. Furthermore, once they reach Earth, they begin to experience contamination, making it difficult to ascertain whether any microbes found within them are truly extraterrestrial.

For those intrigued by expensive elements and minerals, scarcity often drives up the price. Precious gemstones like high-quality emeralds can be up to 10 times more expensive than gold, while white diamonds can reach prices 100 times higher. In particular, diamonds that have a boron impurity, giving them a vivid blue hue, can rival the cost of upcoming Mars samples, commanding a staggering price of $550 million per ounce.

If we venture into the realm of synthetic materials, endohedral fullerenes take the prize for the most expensive. These tiny carbon “cages” with trapped nitrogen inside are incredibly stable and can be used for timekeeping in atomic clocks. Valued at $4 billion per ounce, they represent an extraordinary investment in precision and scientific advancement.

While the cost of extraterrestrial sample return missions may seem high, it’s important to recognize the immense value they hold in expanding our understanding of the universe. As we continue to explore the cosmos, these endeavors push the boundaries of our knowledge and ignite our collective curiosity.

常见问题

1. What was the cost of the NASA OSIRIS-REx mission?

The NASA OSIRIS-REx mission was initially budgeted at $800 million but ended up costing around $1.16 billion.

2. How much did the Apollo program cost?

The Apollo program, which brought back the first extraterrestrial materials from the Moon, cost a total of $257 billion, adjusted for inflation.

3. What is the estimated cost of the Mars Sample Return mission?

The Mars Sample Return mission is expected to cost approximately $11 billion.

4. How much do lunar meteorites cost?

Lunar meteorites, which have reached Earth from the Moon, can cost around $4,700 per ounce.

5. How much do Mars meteorites cost?

Mars meteorites, a rarer type of extraterrestrial sample, can cost approximately $11,000 per ounce.