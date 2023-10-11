逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

反黄金日优惠购买星特朗 SkyMaster 25×25 双筒望远镜可节省 70%

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11月 2023日，XNUMX
反黄金日优惠购买星特朗 SkyMaster 25×25 双筒望远镜可节省 70%

Looking to explore the night sky with quality optics? Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars, where you can save 25% compared to purchasing them from Amazon during their Prime Day event. These anti-Prime Day deals are a way for other retailers to offer competitive discounts while Amazon hosts its sale.

Celestron is a well-known manufacturer recognized for producing high-quality and reliable binoculars. In fact, three of their SkyMaster models were featured in our best binoculars guide. The SkyMaster 25×70 offers powerful 25x magnification and excellent light gathering ability with its 70mm aperture. It comes with a carry case, making transportation hassle-free.

The binoculars are equipped with BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics, which enhance contrast and provide clearer views of your targets. They also have long eye relief, making them comfortable for individuals who wear eyeglasses.

For those interested in stargazing, the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars are an ideal choice. With their large objective lenses and powerful zoom, they offer an excellent viewing experience of the night sky.

If the SkyMaster 25×70 doesn’t meet your specific requirements, we recommend checking out our round-ups of the best binoculars deals available on the market. Additionally, you may be interested in exploring the best telescopes and telescope deals if you want to delve deeper into astronomy.

Considering its features and the discounted price of $59, the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 binoculars offer great value for money. While there are more expensive options available, these binoculars provide a relatively low-risk investment for those interested in stargazing and observing terrestrial targets from a distance.

To make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we suggest visiting our Amazon Prime Day hub, where you can find a collection of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, and more.

Key Specs: 70mm objective lens diameter, 25x magnification, BaK-4 prisms, multi-coated optics, long eye relief, and a carry case included.

来源：
– [来源文章标题]
– Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars from Walmart

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论