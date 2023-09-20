The Burst Test: Advancements in Space Station Module Design

Sierra Space, a Colorado-based company, recently conducted a burst test, deliberately exploding a new design for an inflatable module that will be used for an International Space Station (ISS) successor. The burst test is crucial to test the limits of the module’s design before it is flown in space. The module, created in collaboration with Delaware-based company ILC Dover, utilizes sewn and woven fabrics, primarily Vectran, which become rigid when inflated.

Sierra Space aims to have the module, called LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment), ready by 2030 for the Orbital Reef space station, a project led by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and funded by NASA. Additionally, Sierra plans to provide a ship called Dream Chaser, capable of carrying both cargo and crew, to support the space station. The recent burst test results showed a 33% margin over the certification standard for a full-scale module, marking a significant improvement over previous designs.

The burst test is one of several tests performed by Sierra Space on their LIFE prototypes. In addition to the burst tests, creep tests were conducted, subjecting the modules to extended periods of higher-than-usual pressures. All of these tests took place at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and have been vital in advancing the design of the module.

NASA, recognizing the need for future space stations to replace the ISS, has been funding the development of commercial facilities. Axiom Space, another company based in Houston, has also secured an agreement to create its own space station modules, which will be attached to the ISS starting as early as 2026.

In order to minimize any gap in research availability between the ISS and the new space stations, NASA is actively working towards a two-year transition plan. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has issued a strategy with proposed steps for this transition, aiming to ensure the continuation of crucial scientific research in space.

The burst test conducted by Sierra Space signifies a significant advancement in space station module design. With ongoing efforts by companies like Sierra Space and Axiom Space, the future of space exploration and scientific research in space looks promising.

