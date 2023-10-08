逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

探索火山口：宇航员为未来的太空任务进行训练

By曼波布雷西亚

8月 2023日，XNUMX
探索火山口：宇航员为未来的太空任务进行训练

Three astronauts from different space agencies recently took part in a simulated expedition in Lanzarote, Spain, to search for interesting rocks at the rim of a volcanic crater. The team consisted of NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Wittner, Takuya Onishi from Japan’s space agency JAXA, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The astronauts explored the rim of Caldera Blanca, an ancient volcano, where they collected samples and documented their findings. The volcanic remnants provided a unique opportunity for the astronauts to study rocks from Earth’s interior, preparing them for future missions to other planetary bodies.

Thomas Pesquet expressed his excitement about the geology training course, stating that the volcanic landscape in Lanzarote resembled the surface of the Moon or Mars. The astronauts did not wear spacesuits during the field trips but used a kit containing scientific analysis tools, such as spectrometers and microscopes connected to an all-in-one tool called the Electronic Field Book.

Throughout the training, the crew members switched roles, allowing them to gain experience in various aspects of space exploration. The ESA Electronic Field Book, equipped with a microscope, played a crucial role in documenting and observing the samples collected during the simulated expedition.

This training exercise in Lanzarote is part of the ESA PANGAEA course, which focuses on geology and prepares astronauts for future missions beyond Earth. The course aims to provide an immersive and realistic experience that simulates the challenges and conditions astronauts may encounter in space exploration.

Overall, this simulated expedition in Lanzarote allowed the astronauts to practice their skills in sample collection, analysis, and documentation. The experience gained will contribute to their readiness for future space missions and further our understanding of the geological features of other planetary bodies.

来源：
– ESA（欧洲航天局）
– NASA（美国国家航空航天局）
– JAXA（日本宇宙航空研究开发机构）

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

实验室制造的酶可防止亨廷顿病中有毒蛋白质团块的形成

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论