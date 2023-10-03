逸耘居

来自贝努的小行星样本安全返回地球

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
On Sunday, September 24, samples of the asteroid Bennu successfully returned to Earth. This was the result of a mission carried out by the NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-Rex, which was launched in 2016 with the goal of gathering samples from the asteroid and bringing them back to Earth. The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018, where it spent two years mapping and studying the asteroid’s surface before making contact and collecting a sample.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is a roundish asteroid approximately half a kilometer in size. It is thought to be a remnant of a larger asteroid that may have collided with another space rock in the distant past. Bennu’s composition is rich in carbon, making it a valuable target for study. By analyzing samples from Bennu, scientists hope to gain insight into the formation of our solar system and the potential danger of asteroid impacts on Earth.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission marks NASA’s second successful attempt at returning material from deep space. Its first robotic sample-return mission, the Genesis mission, captured solar wind particles but unfortunately, the recovery phase resulted in contamination of the particles. The Stardust mission, on the other hand, successfully retrieved material from the tail of Comet Wild-2.

After leaving Bennu’s orbit, the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft began its journey back to Earth in May 2021. On September 24, 2023, the sample recovery capsule containing the Bennu samples reentered Earth’s atmosphere and safely landed in the Utah desert. The samples will be stored in a sterile environment at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before being distributed to scientific laboratories worldwide, including Canada.

Canadian scientists played a significant role in the mission, developing and providing an optical laser altimeter to determine the best location for the spacecraft to touch down on Bennu. As a result, they will receive approximately four percent of the returned sample for study. The Bennu samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the potential for life on other celestial bodies.

Sources: NASA, ABC News

