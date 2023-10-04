逸耘居

Astroscale 获得 80 万美元资金用于对抗太空垃圾

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Astroscale, a space company based in Japan, has been awarded up to $80 million from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) to continue its efforts in tackling the issue of space debris. The funding will support the development of an on-orbit inspection demonstration mission, which aims to image and diagnose a large, defunct satellite in space. The project, selected through MEXT’s Small and Business Innovation Research program, is scheduled to run until March 2028.

Astroscale, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, United States, France, and Israel, is dedicated to finding solutions for the growing problem of space junk. The company has already conducted trials of its technology in orbit. In 2021, it launched the ELSA-d demonstration mission, which successfully captured a piece of simulated orbital debris using a magnetic system. More trials are planned, and Astroscale is targeting 2025 for the first in-orbit test of its ELSA-M servicer spacecraft. This spacecraft is designed to retrieve and dispose of end-of-life satellites, using either a magnetic system or a robotic arm.

Aside from the ELSA-M mission, Astroscale is also working on a project called ADRAS-J, which aims to actively remove debris from space. This mission involves rendezvousing with a Japanese upper stage rocket body in orbit, conducting proximity operations, and assessing its condition. The recently funded MEXT project will further advance the technology required for these complex orbital tasks, while also focusing on inspection and characterization capabilities for active spacecraft and large debris objects.

Astroscale’s work is critical in mitigating the risks posed by space debris, which can damage operational satellites and pose a threat to future space missions. With the support of the Japanese government, Astroscale is positioned to make significant progress in its mission to clean up outer space.

Sources: Astroscale announces funding from Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; Astroscale unveils ADRAS-J, a mission designed to help create debris removal technology

