逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

柯伊伯带中是否存在隐藏的行星？

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
柯伊伯带中是否存在隐藏的行星？

Astrophysicists in Japan have recently presented evidence suggesting the existence of another Earth-like planet hiding in the Kuiper Belt. This belt consists of a ring of icy objects located in the outer reaches of our solar system, right after Neptune’s orbit.

Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University and Takashi Ito of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan have observed the behaviors of various objects within the Kuiper Belt, leading them to believe that a small planet may be concealed among them. This potential planet is estimated to possess a mass that is 1.5 to 3 times greater than Earth’s. Situated at a distance of approximately 500 astronomical units (AU) from the sun in the scattered disc region of the Kuiper Belt, this hypothetical planet could be closer to us than the proposed Planet Nine residing in the outer regions of the solar system.

The Kuiper Belt contains an array of asteroids, comets, space rocks, and icy fragments extending from around 30 AU to 50 AU. Although it is challenging to observe and study these objects due to their immense distance from Earth, astrophysicists are continuously exploring this region for potential discoveries.

The research published in The Astronomical Journal highlights anomalies in the behaviors of certain objects within the Kuiper Belt. These anomalies suggest the presence of an unseen planet exerting gravitational influence on the surrounding objects. While the existence of this hidden planet is yet to be confirmed, the evidence gathered points to the possibility of another Earth-like planet existing in our solar system.

Further research and observation are required to confirm the existence of this planet and provide more accurate data regarding its properties and characteristics. The discovery of another Earth-like planet within the Kuiper Belt would have significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

来源：
– The Astrophysical Journal: “A Hidden Giant Planet on a Wide Orbit in the Solar System” by Patryk Sofia Lykawka and Takashi Ito.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论