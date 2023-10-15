逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天文学家观察到冰世界碰撞形成的巨大尘埃云

By罗伯特·安德鲁

15月 2023日，XNUMX
天文学家观察到冰世界碰撞形成的巨大尘埃云

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting a massive dust cloud resulting from the collision between two ice worlds in the ASASSN-21qj system, located 1,800 lightyears away from Earth. The collision created a dust cloud that has moved in front of the host star and caused it to dim over time. The tell-tale increase in infrared wavelengths before the dimming of the star provided evidence of the collision. The results of this observation have been published in the journal Nature.

The impact event brought hidden material, normally buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium in giant planets, to the surface. The release of a significant amount of water vapor cooled the post-impact body down to 1000K (726°C), shedding light on the planet’s internal composition.

Scientists were able to determine that the collision involved two ice giant exoplanets due to calculations, computer models, and a brightening observed in the infrared frequencies by an amateur astronomer. This collision is reminiscent of the relationship between Uranus and Neptune in our own Solar System.

Over a period of approximately three years, the dust cloud moved in front of the host star as observed from Earth. In the coming years, the cloud is predicted to expand, eventually smearing around the orbit of the celestial body resulting from the collision. Astronomers plan to use both ground and space-based instruments to continue studying the debris cloud, speculating that it may coalesce into one or multiple moons around the new planet.

This discovery opens up new opportunities to investigate the interior composition of giant planets and gain insights into the dynamics of planet formation through collisions. Further research will contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

来源：
– 自然（期刊）
– Ludmila Carone, astronomer
– Simon Lock, co-lead author of the paper

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新研究证实墨西哥湾流正在减弱，威胁全球气候

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在系外行星 WASP-17 b 云中探测到石英

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

The Potential of Watermeal as Food and Oxygen Source for Astronauts in Space Exploration

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

新研究证实墨西哥湾流正在减弱，威胁全球气候

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在系外行星 WASP-17 b 云中探测到石英

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

The Potential of Watermeal as Food and Oxygen Source for Astronauts in Space Exploration

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

随着年龄的增长，身体健康的重要性

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论