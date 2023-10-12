逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

当两颗巨大行星在遥远的太阳系相撞时会发生什么？

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12月 2023日，XNUMX
当两颗巨大行星在遥远的太阳系相撞时会发生什么？

A recent discovery in a distant solar system has sparked the curiosity of astronomers. They observed the aftermath of a massive planetary collision and are now closely monitoring the unfolding events.

It all began when an astronomer noticed a peculiar light curve from a seemingly normal star. The star suddenly brightened in infrared light for about 1,000 days, followed by a period of optical dimming that lasted 500 days. This caught the attention of other astronomers, who quickly realized that this event was far from ordinary.

Further study of the star, named ASASSN-21qj, revealed that it had experienced a collision between two massive ice-giant exoplanets. These planets, each roughly 25 times the mass of Earth, collided at a velocity of 45.77 km/s, resulting in the formation of a synestia—a spinning mass of vaporized rock. The intense blast of infrared light originated from this synestia.

In addition to the synestia, the collision produced a massive debris cloud that changed the nature of the solar system. The debris caused the star to undergo a period of dimming as it passed in front of the star, three years after the initial infrared brightening.

Scientists believe that the expanding debris cloud will elongate as it orbits the star, scattering its light. Telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be able to provide further insights into these developments. As the synestia cools, it will eventually become a new planet orbiting the star, potentially giving rise to new moons.

This discovery highlights the immense energy released during such collisions and the transformative impact they can have on a solar system. Astronomers are excited to continue observing this distant solar system as it evolves, offering valuable insights into the aftermath of a planetary collision.

来源：
– Study Title: “A planetary collision afterglow and transit of the resultant debris cloud”
– Authors: Dr. Matthew Kenworthy, Leiden University; Dr. Simon Lock, University of Bristol; Dr. Zoe Leinhardt

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论