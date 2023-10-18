逸耘居

天文学家称，下一代太空望远镜可能受益于 SpaceX 星际飞船等巨型火箭

By罗伯特·安德鲁

18月 2023日，XNUMX
A panel of leading American astronomers has put forth a consensus that future space observatories developed by NASA should utilize the capabilities of new giant rockets, such as SpaceX’s Starship. These rockets offer increased lift capabilities and could potentially eliminate the mass and volume constraints that currently drive up complexity and cost for space missions. The availability of greater mass and volume capacity at a lower cost would expand the design possibilities for these telescopes.

The impact of large launch vehicles on future astronomy missions was discussed by Charles Lawrence from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Martin Elvis from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and Sara Seager from MIT. They authored a paper earlier this year, highlighting the benefits of utilizing rockets like Starship or Blue Origin’s New Glenn in future space telescope projects.

The current generation of telescopes, including the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, have limited payload capacities. However, the Starship’s ability to carry more than 100 metric tons at a significantly lower cost per kilogram would revolutionize the space industry. Its payload volume is nearly double the width of existing rockets, making it an attractive option for launching the next generation of large space telescopes.

In the Astro2020 survey, a once-in-a-decade review of astronomy and astrophysics priorities, NASA was advised to focus on developing technologies and designs for new “great observatories” that will succeed Hubble, Chandra, James Webb, and the Roman Space Telescope. The first among these proposed observatories is the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which could be comparable in size to the James Webb Space Telescope and would have the ability to directly observe Earth-like exoplanets.

However, these ambitious missions come with significant challenges, including technological advancements in optics, detectors, and materials. The arrival of new rockets like Starship or New Glenn could potentially simplify the designs of these observatories, reduce costs, and shorten development timelines.

The possibility of using these giant rockets to launch future space telescopes has astronomers reevaluating their assumptions about available launchers and exploring the design space that has opened up. By leveraging the capabilities of rockets like Starship, astronomers hope to achieve major cost savings and expedite the deployment of these next-generation observatories.

来源：
– Physics Today paper authored by Charles Lawrence, Martin Elvis, and Sara Seager
– Astro2020 survey by the National Academies

