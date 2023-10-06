逸耘居

科学

天文学家在柯伊伯带之外发现了意想不到的物体

By曼波布雷西亚

6月 2023日，XNUMX
In SYFY’s show The Ark, space travel seems unimaginably vast and exhilarating compared to our own real-world space exploration. However, recent analysis of archival data suggests that our own solar system may be even wider than previously thought. The crew of The Ark One, on their journey to Proxima centauri, the star closest to us, would have had the opportunity to see the farthest boundaries of our celestial neighborhood up close had they not been in stasis at the time.

Astronomers studying the fringes of the solar system rely on telescopes on Earth and in space to observe distant objects. Typically, our solar system extends out to about 50 astronomical units (AU), which is the average distance between the Earth and the Sun. Beyond that, there is mostly empty space, with a few spacecraft like Voyager and New Horizons venturing farther.

However, recent analyses using artificial intelligence to study archival data from the Subaru Telescope on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano uncovered a dozen objects orbiting beyond 60 AU. This is nearly a billion miles beyond the believed end of the Kuiper Belt. The findings, presented at a planetary science conference, have yet to be peer-reviewed, but if confirmed, they indicate that the Kuiper Belt may extend wider than previously imagined.

Interestingly, no objects were discovered between 50 and 60 AU, suggesting a potential gap between two distinct belts. However, the small sample size of identified objects makes it difficult to draw concrete conclusions.

Observations from the New Horizons space probe also support these findings. Scientists originally expected the levels of space dust to decrease significantly once the probe left the Kuiper Belt. However, this was not the case, suggesting the presence of larger objects colliding with one another and creating higher dust levels.

The New Horizons probe is currently at a distance of approximately 57 AU and is expected to reach 60 AU in October 2024. Scientists hope that once it reaches this distance, it can explore one of these enigmatic space rocks and uncover more about what lies beyond.

