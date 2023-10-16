逸耘居

一个极端案例：发现致密系外行星GJ367 b

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
一个极端案例：发现致密系外行星GJ367 b

Astronomers have made an astounding discovery in the realm of exoplanets. The planet GJ367 b, located approximately 31 light years away from Earth, has been found to be remarkably dense. This celestial body, with an orbital period of only 7.7 hours, orbits its host star, GJ367. GJ367 b is quite unique, as it has a mass of 60% that of Earth and a radius that is about 70% of Earth’s.

One compelling aspect of GJ367 b is its density. Its mass and radius have allowed scientists to calculate a density of 10.2 grams per cubic centimeter, more than double that of Earth. This finding indicates that GJ367 b is made entirely of iron, resembling Earth’s core. However, it is uncertain how such a dense planet formed and how it migrated so near to its host star.

One plausible explanation is that GJ367 b is the stripped core of a planet. The outer layers may have been torn away by cataclysmic processes, potentially the energies emitted by the host star. Another theory suggests that GJ367 b originated in a region of the protoplanetary disc that was particularly rich in materials, resulting in its dense composition.

GJ367 b was initially discovered by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Follow-up observations carried out by researchers from the Karl Schwarzschild Observatory and the international consortium KESPRINT provided crucial information about the masses and radii of the exoplanets in the system. While two more low-mass planets have been identified in this system, accurate measurements of their mass and radius are yet to be determined.

These significant findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Artie Hatzes, the Director of the Karl Schwarzschild Observatory, emphasizes the importance of accurately measuring the mass and radius of exoplanets in order to develop theories about their formation. Hatzes also highlights the need to explore and discover more objects within planetary systems to gain a comprehensive understanding of extrasolar systems.

This extraordinary discovery challenges our current knowledge of planetary formation and raises intriguing questions about the diversity of planets and their origins. As astronomers continue their explorations and delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe, they hope to uncover further insights into the enigmatic world of exoplanets.

来源：
——《天体物理学杂志快报》
– 凌日系外行星调查卫星（TESS）
– Karl Schwarzschild Observatory

By 曼波布雷西亚

