美国宇航局宇航员将在国际空间站进行太空行走

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, along with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, are preparing to embark on their first-ever spacewalks outside the International Space Station. The two upcoming spacewalks are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 20.

The first spacewalk, set to begin at 10 a.m., will feature O’Hara and Mogensen exiting the station’s Quest airlock to collect samples from the exterior of the orbital complex for further analysis. They will also replace a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station and conduct maintenance work to prepare for future spacewalks. NASA TV coverage of the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

O’Hara will be designated as extravehicular activity (EVA) crew member 1 and will be easily identifiable by the red stripes on her spacesuit, while Mogensen will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 in an unmarked suit. This will be the first-ever spacewalk for both astronauts.

On Oct. 20, O’Hara will be joined by Moghbeli to remove a faulty electronics box, known as a Radio Frequency Group, from a communications antenna on the starboard truss of the station. They will also replace one of the twelve Trundle Bearing Assemblies on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint. These bearings are essential for enabling proper rotation of the station’s solar arrays to track the sun as it orbits the Earth. Moghbeli will serve as EVA crew member 1 during this spacewalk.

The spacewalks will not only contribute to ongoing science research but also help ensure the station’s proper functioning and maintenance. The participation of these first-time spacewalkers highlights their significant role in the exploration of space.

资料来源：美国宇航局

