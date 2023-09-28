逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回家园

By罗伯特·安德鲁

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回家园

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. The trio, consisting of American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. Their original ride was damaged by space debris, causing them to extend their mission to 371 days.

Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. However, the world record for the longest spaceflight still belongs to Russia, with a duration of 437 days set in the mid-1990s.

The return journey was made using a replacement Soyuz capsule, as the original capsule was damaged and lost all its coolant. Russian engineers suspect that space debris punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerned about the safety of the electronics and occupants, the decision was made to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived at the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, bringing an end to their unexpected adventure. The new commander of the space station, Andreas Mogensen, expressed his relief at their safe return.

Upon touchdown in Kazakhstan, the astronauts were recovered by helicopter and expressed their joy at being back on Earth. Frank Rubio, who is also an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, shared that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than anticipated. Despite missing important family milestones, the astronauts successfully completed their mission, traveling 157 million miles and circling the Earth nearly 6,000 times.

来源：
– NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts return from space after 371 days
– Soyuz Space Capsule Carrying Record-Setting NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth Safely

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 22 颗星链卫星进入轨道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

火星沉积物揭示了古代火星的周期性气候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

专家警告称，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年内撞击地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 22 颗星链卫星进入轨道

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

火星沉积物揭示了古代火星的周期性气候

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

专家警告称，小行星 Bennu 可能在 159 年内撞击地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究发现 15 个国家绘制了奇怪的“仙女圈”

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论