Expedition 70 宇航员准备在国际空间站进行太空行走

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

21月 2023日，XNUMX
The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) is gearing up for a series of spacewalks, as well as preparing for future private missions. Astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli spent their time organizing tools and inspecting hardware in preparation for their upcoming spacewalk on October 30. During the spacewalk, they will remove electronics gear and replace solar array hardware on the orbital lab.

Meanwhile, astronaut Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) studied the maneuvers for operating the Canadarm2 robotic arm, which will be used during the maintenance spacewalk. He also packed the Cygnus space freighter with trash and discarded gear and prepared cargo for loading on the upcoming SpaceX Dragon cargo mission, scheduled for launch on November 5.

Commander Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) tested a specialized camera that can capture imagery at 100,000 frames per second. He used the camera to photograph thunderstorms and their electrical activity, contributing to atmospheric knowledge and future space applications.

In addition to the spacewalk preparations, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent the day getting ready for their spacewalk, scheduled for October 25. They practiced the spacewalking tasks they will perform inside the Poisk airlock while wearing their Orlan spacesuits.

The International Space Station (ISS) is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. NASA, established in 1958, conducts research, develops technology, and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe. JAXA is responsible for research, technology development, and satellite launches, and ESA coordinates Europe’s space activities, designing, constructing, and launching spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

