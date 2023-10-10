逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

星形胶质细胞在睡眠调节中的作用

By罗伯特·安德鲁

10月 2023日，XNUMX
星形胶质细胞在睡眠调节中的作用

A recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience has shed light on the crucial role of astrocytes, a type of brain cell, in regulating sleep. The research showed that activating these cells could keep mice awake for extended periods without causing increased sleepiness later on. This finding has the potential to benefit individuals who experience prolonged wakefulness, such as shift workers, first responders, and military personnel.

The study, conducted by neuroscientist Marcos Frank and his team at the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, discovered that despite being awake for longer periods of time, the mice did not exhibit differences in sleep duration or intensity compared to well-rested mice. This suggests that targeting astrocytes could lead to interventions that mitigate the negative consequences of prolonged wakefulness.

The implications of this research are far-reaching. Shift workers and individuals who work long or irregular hours often experience sleep disturbances, which can impact attention, cognition, learning, memory, metabolism, and immune function. By developing medications that target astrocytes, it may be possible to improve productivity, safety, and overall health for these individuals.

Astrocytes were previously thought to serve as the “glue” that holds the brain together. However, more recent research has revealed that these cells play an active role in various behaviors and processes through a complex mechanism called calcium signaling. In a previous study, suppressing astrocyte calcium signaling reduced sleep need after periods of sleep deprivation.

In the current study, the researchers focused on astrocytes in the basal forebrain, a region of the brain responsible for sleep regulation. By using chemogenetics to activate these astrocytes, the mice remained awake for over six hours during their normal sleep period. Surprisingly, there were no subsequent changes in sleep duration or intensity, which would typically occur after extended wakefulness.

The researchers now plan to conduct further behavioral tests to investigate how activating astrocytes in the basal forebrain may affect attention, cognition, learning, memory, metabolism, and immune function. Understanding the interaction between astrocytes and neurons in triggering wakefulness could provide insights into the regulation of sleep in different parts of the brain.

This research opens up a new avenue for exploring interventions that can address the negative consequences of chronic sleep deprivation. By targeting astrocytes, it may be possible to improve sleep quality and overall well-being, especially for those who work in demanding and high-stress occupations.

Reference: “Activation of Basal Forebrain Astrocytes Induces Wakefulness without Compensatory Changes in Sleep Drive” by Ashley M. Ingiosi, Christopher R. Hayworth, and Marcos G. Frank, Journal of Neuroscience, August 8, 2023.

来源：
-The Role of Astrocytes in Sleep Regulation: 神经科学杂志
-Astrocytes: More than Just Brain “Glue”:
-Future Research Directions:

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

实验室制造的酶可防止亨廷顿病中有毒蛋白质团块的形成

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论