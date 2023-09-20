逸耘居

NASA 警告小行星 2023 SN1 正在接近

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 警告小行星 2023 SN1 正在接近

NASA has recently revealed that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 SN1 is rapidly approaching Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today, September 20. This asteroid is part of the Apollo group, which consists of Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.

Asteroid 2023 SN1 is currently traveling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour, just shy of the speed of a spacecraft. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of just 332,000 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon’s distance from Earth (384,400 kilometers). This makes it one of the closest asteroids to pass Earth in recent months.

Despite its close proximity, NASA has deemed this asteroid non-threatening due to its small size. It is estimated to be approximately 15 feet wide, about the size of a small car.

To monitor the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects, NASA has implemented a new impact monitoring system called Sentry-II. This system uses an algorithm to calculate the potential impact of asteroids. By tracking the orbital path of the asteroid through infrared data, NASA can predict its orbit years into the future.

Currently, there have been nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered using various technology instruments used to track objects in the sky.

定义：
– Asteroids: Ancient space rocks left over from the early formation of our solar system.
– Near-Earth Objects: Asteroids or comets that pass within 1.3 astronomical units (AU) of Earth.
– Apollo group: Earth-crossing asteroids with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.
– Impact monitoring system: A system used to track and predict the potential impact of asteroids on Earth.

