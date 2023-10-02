逸耘居

超新星对地球的影响：确定距离并评估潜在影响

曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
超新星对地球的影响：确定距离并评估潜在影响

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois aimed to determine the distances of supernova blasts that occurred 3 million years ago (SN Plio) and 7 million years ago (SN Mio) through the analysis of the live radioactive isotope 60Fe. Supernovae are the spectacular deaths of massive stars and play a significant role in astrophysics and cosmology.

The study found that SN Plio likely originated between 50 to 65 parsecs (163 to 212 light-years) from Earth, while SN Mio’s approximate distance was determined to be 110 parsecs (359 light-years). These distances may be considered relatively “safe” for Earth, but the effects of supernova blasts can still have a notable impact on our solar system.

Supernovae explosions release high-energy radiation, including gamma rays, which can irradiate Earth’s atmosphere for months. This radiation can significantly reduce the ozone layer, leaving the planet vulnerable to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. The recovery of the ozone layer can take several years.

While supernovae explosions are rare events in our Milky Way galaxy, occurring about one to three times every century, the possibility of an explosion near Earth over millions of years is likely. However, there are currently no threatening supernova candidates that can cause harm to Earth.

One well-known star that could potentially go supernova in the future is Betelgeuse, a red supergiant located approximately 550 light-years from Earth. Recent observations suggested its dimming was due to a dust cloud formed from superhot material ejected by the star. The timing of Betelgeuse’s explosion remains unknown.

Supernovae provide awe-inspiring spectacles in the cosmos and have significant implications for the evolution of our solar system. Understanding their distances and potential impact on Earth is crucial for studying the life cycles of stars and the broader field of astrophysics.

