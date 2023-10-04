逸耘居

通过美国宇航局阿尔忒弥斯计划进行月球探索旨在解开深空秘密

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Experts at the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku believe that NASA’s international Artemis program, focused on lunar exploration, has the potential to revolutionize deep space exploration and pave the way for future human habitation on the Moon and Mars. The Artemis project, launched on November 16, 2022, with the unmanned Orion spacecraft orbiting the Moon, marks a significant milestone in space exploration.

The long-term objective of colonizing other celestial bodies is driven by the realization that Earth’s resources are finite. Miguel Bello Mora, the Director General of the Spanish Space Agency, emphasizes the importance of establishing human settlements in alternative environments, stating, “Our resources on Earth will eventually end for the population, so we need to colonize other environments, the sooner the better.”

Space experts assert that a manned mission to the Moon is crucial in understanding the physical and biological impacts of deep space exploration on astronauts. Studies on the International Space Station (ISS) have already revealed neurological and physiological effects experienced by astronauts during long-duration space missions. The ISS serves as a valuable analogue for future lunar and Mars missions, providing insights into the challenges posed by reduced gravity and elevated radiation.

Artemis 2, scheduled for November 2024, will witness the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon, followed by another orbital mission as part of Artemis 3 in December 2025. These missions will pave the way for the establishment of an outpost orbiting the Moon, serving as a staging point for deep space exploration. With the development of landing vehicles, isolation pods to assess the psychological and physical impacts of long-term missions, and protective gear to shield astronauts from space radiation, NASA is earnestly preparing for manned Moon landings.

The next mission, Artemis 2, will include multiple crew members, with the inclusion of women astronauts, such as Nasa’s Christina Hammock Koch and the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen. This diverse crew composition aims to inspire more women to pursue careers in space exploration and increase female representation in the industry.

