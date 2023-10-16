逸耘居

脉冲星是寻找暗物质的关键吗？

脉冲星是寻找暗物质的关键吗？

A new study suggests that pulsars, specifically their remnant glow, may hold the key to detecting dark matter particles known as axions. While weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) are the most commonly considered candidate for dark matter, axions are another popular option. Originally proposed to address certain complexities in particle physics, axions are low-mass, chargeless particles that do not interact strongly with regular matter or light, making them an ideal dark matter candidate. However, the challenge lies in detecting the faint and diffuse light produced by the decay of axions into photons.

The proposed study explores the possibility of detecting the remnant glow of axions by focusing on pulsars, which are neutron stars surrounded by strong magnetic fields. Pulsars generate powerful streams of energy from their magnetic poles, producing vast quantities of axions that, in theory, decay into light. The study authors developed a model to estimate the amount of light produced by axion decay and simulated its appearance in the radio flashes of powerful pulsars. They compared their model to observations of 27 nearby pulsars but found no evidence for axions.

The findings from this study do not assume that axions are dark matter; instead, they investigate the existence of axions themselves. Based on their observations, the researchers were able to constrain the mass of axions, finding that they cannot be lighter than 10-8 electron volts or heavier than 10-5 electron volts. This mass constraint provides valuable insights into particle physics but leaves the nature of dark matter particles still elusive.

While the search continues for the elusive dark matter, this study highlights the potential of pulsars and their remnant glow in unraveling the mysteries of axions and potentially unveiling the nature of dark matter itself.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

